Boston Partners Sells 16,590 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $308,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
