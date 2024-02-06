Boston Partners Sells 16,590 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $308,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.