Boston Partners Sells 17,403 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bel Fuse by 326.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 143,349 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 114,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $850.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

