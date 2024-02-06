Boston Partners Sells 51,584 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,584 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

