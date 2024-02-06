Boston Partners Sells 53,096 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAMG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

