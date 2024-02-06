Boston Partners Sells 8,902 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

