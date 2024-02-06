Boston Partners Sells 9,667 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.