Boston Partners Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $923.61 million, a P/E ratio of -789.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.28. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

