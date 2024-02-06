Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

