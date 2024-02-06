Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NYSE BMY opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

