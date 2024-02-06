Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,130,130 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.30% of Brixmor Property Group worth $268,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BRX opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.