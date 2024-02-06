Brokers Issue Forecasts for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

VKTX stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

