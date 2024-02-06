Brokers Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.38.

PPL opened at C$45.40 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

