Brokers Offer Predictions for The GEO Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for The GEO Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

NYSE GEO opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

