Brokers Set Expectations for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

