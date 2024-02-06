Brokers Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

