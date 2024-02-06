Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.