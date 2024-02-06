Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after buying an additional 710,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after buying an additional 144,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

