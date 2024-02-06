Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,692 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.29% of Brunswick worth $236,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after acquiring an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

