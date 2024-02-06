C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

