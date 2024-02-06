Capital Power Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.