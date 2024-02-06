Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after acquiring an additional 386,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

