Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $120,456,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $65,774,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

NYSE CTLT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

