Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $338.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.74.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $321.40 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,505,000 after buying an additional 292,710 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.