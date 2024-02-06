Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,853,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,479 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.75% of Cboe Global Markets worth $289,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.41.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

