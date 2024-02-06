CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

