CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of CDW worth $87,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CDW by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 8.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 7.9% during the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CDW by 22.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in CDW by 66.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $230.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $233.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

