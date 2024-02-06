Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

