Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Get Chegg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Chegg by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,701,000 after buying an additional 2,750,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 932,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 848,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.