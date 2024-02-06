Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHGG

Chegg Price Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Chegg has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Chegg by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 42,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.