Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,470.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,294.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,065.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,506.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,301.89.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

