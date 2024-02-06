Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.58% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $290,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $2,470.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,294.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,065.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,506.07.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

