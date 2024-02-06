Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Church & Dwight worth $72,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

