Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

CINF stock opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

