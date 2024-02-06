Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.9 %

C opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

