CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CME Group stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.59. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

