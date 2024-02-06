CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CNA opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Loews Corp increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,775,120,000 after buying an additional 4,456,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $199,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 174.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,346 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.