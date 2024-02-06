Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 0.8 %

CMCO stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCO

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.