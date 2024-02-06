Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after buying an additional 931,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after buying an additional 225,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,803,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,863,000 after buying an additional 480,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

