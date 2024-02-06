Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.