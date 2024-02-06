Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 309,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Corning worth $79,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

