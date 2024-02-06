Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 158.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $127.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Further Reading

