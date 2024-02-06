Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crane by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Crane by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $127.63.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

