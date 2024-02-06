CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

