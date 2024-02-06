D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Shares of DHI opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

