DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $38.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $38.34. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,055.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $976.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $952.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $776.43 and a 1-year high of $1,057.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total transaction of $3,983,045.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total value of $3,983,045.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,977 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

