DA Davidson Comments on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $38.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $38.34. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,055.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $776.43 and a one year high of $1,057.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $976.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $952.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,977. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.