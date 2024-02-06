Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Datadog worth $73,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after purchasing an additional 505,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $137.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

