DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 2.5 %

XRAY stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.