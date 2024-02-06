Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 298,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Devon Energy worth $98,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

