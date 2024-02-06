Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

